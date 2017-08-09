Macon barber shot in the head during robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Detectives from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office are searching for the suspect who shot a barber in the head. The shooting took place at the Draft Day Barbershop on Mercer University Drive around 10 Tuesday night. Police say two suspects went into the business. One of them had a gun. They demanded money. One of the suspects shot 39 year old Terrence Thompson in the head, they took cash and then left. Thompson is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. At this time no arrest have been made.