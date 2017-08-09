Georgia College being gifted Flannery O’Connor’s Andalusia farm

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final home of author Flannery O’Connor is being donated to Georgia College.

The famed author spent her last 13 years at the Baldwin County farm, where she wrote most of her best-known works. Recently, the Flannery O’Connor Andalusia Foundation hasn’t been able to raise enough donations to maintain the farm, so the property is being gifted to Georgia College.

O’Connor attended Georgia College when it was known as Georgia State College for Women. Many GC students visit the farm during the school year to learn about O’Connor and her work.

