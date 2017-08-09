Forty-Eight Years Later, Manson and His 'Family' Still Haunt Us

Manson family member Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, at pre-trial hearings in Los Angeles. AP file

LINDA KASABIAN — She was the getaway driver for the murder spree. Horrified, Kasabian later abandoned her cohorts and was granted immunity after testifying against Manson and his followers. She is 68.

BOBBY BEAUSOLEIL — Nicknamed “Cupid” because of his good looks, Beausoleil is serving a life sentence for stabbing to death Gary Hinman in July 1969. Manson claimed Hinman owed him money and sliced off part of his ear with a sword. Then he ordered Beausoleil to finish him off. Now 69, Beausoleil is serving his sentence at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

MARY BRUNNER — She was

one the first members of the Manson Family and bore the cult leader a son named Valentine Michael. Although she played no role in the murders, Brunner was busted in 1971 for robbing a gun store as part of a scheme to bust Manson out of jail. She was wounded in a shootout with cops. Now 73, she was paroled in 1977.

STEVE “CLEM” GROGAN — Manson called Grogan “Scramblehead” because he was so dim. Sentenced at first to death for his role in the murders, Grogan got life instead after a judge deemed him

“too stupid and too hopped on drugs”to have staged the slaughter. He was sprung from prison in 1985. He is 66.