Coach’s Corner: Ryan Crawford of the Houston County Bears

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears have been a relative powerhouse in the region for the last few seasons, having gone 45-9 in the past four years.

Last year, HoCo finished 7-3 but still managed to miss the playoffs regardless.

Coach Von Lassiter is no longer on the sidelines for the Bears, having left to run the program at Bleckley County. He will be replaced by Ryan Crawford.

Crawford isn’t new to the school, serving as a defensive coordinator under Lassiter.

The Bears will compete in Region 1-6A along with Northside, Valdosta, Lee County, and Coffee.

OFFENSE:

The Bears will need to find a replacement for star quarterback Jake Fromm, who is now with UGA.

Will have a strong trio of running backs with Khalil Johnson, Xavier Martinez, and Jamar Grice.

OL Trey Hill is rated as the 53rd best player in the county, and 2nd best offensive guard by Scout.com. Has been scouted by Auburn, Florida, FSU, UGA, and LSU.

Wide receivers: Khalil Polk and Keifer Askew.

Tightends: Jamir Best and Keishoen Jarrett.

DEFENSE:

Will have six starters back on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive line: Tylon Chambers, Trey Hill, Caleb Thomas, J.T. Hix, and Jayon Nealy.

Linebackers: Zay Hicks, Xavier Martinez, Scott Akin, and Keishoen Jarrett.

Defensive backs: Khalil Polk, Kiefer Askew, and Khalil Johnson.

FIRST GAME: Thursday, August 17th versus Jones County at the Corky Kell Classic at Mercer.