Changes in Ferguson, Three Years After Michael Brown's Death

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss speaks outside of the city’s downtown police building. Phillip Jackson/News21

Still, admits police Chief Delrish Moss, sworn-in during the spring of 2016, there is more work to be done.

“Change doesn’t come quickly,” he said. “It is a gradual step-by-step process if you want to do it right. The first thing I thought to do was go out and knock door to door. Go to houses and talk to people, find out what they want.”

One of things they want, Harry said, is for police to focus on more mundane public-safety concerns, such as speeding, as much as police concentrate their efforts on investigating more serious crimes.

That new sentiment, perhaps, is a welcomed byproduct in the aftermath of the Brown shooting, says council member Wesley Bell, an African-American attorney who was elected to office after the tragedy.

“To me, it’s a sign of progress when the complaints are back to speeding, when the complaints are back to potholes and things of that nature,” Bell said.

“Obviously, we want to correct those and alleviate those. But you see different people complain about those across the city. That, to me, is progress in the sense that it’s a return to normalcy. I don’t think that’s a disrespect to the police. I think people just speed.”