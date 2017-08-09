BCSO asks for public’s help pinning identity thief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Financial Crimes Unit with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say cashed $4,000 in stolen checks.

A victim reported their car broken into at Amerson Water Park back in July. Her purse was stolen out of the car.

They say the suspect used the woman’s identity and went to two different Robins Financial Credit Union cashing three fraudulent checks.

The suspect was described as a white female, driving a white four door sedan (possibly a Hyundai).

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward. You can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.