U.S. Jet Takes Evasive Action After Close Call With Iranian Drone

A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-31) lands on-board the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), in the Gulf on Aug. 12, 2014. Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

This the 13th unsafe and or unprofessional interaction between American and Iranian maritime forces this year, according to a statement from the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

The aircraft from the Nimitz are conducting regular sorties for Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, but a U.S. military official could not say whether this jet was returning from one of those missions.

The drone “created a collision hazard,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said, adding that the actions were “not in keeping with maritime customs and laws.”