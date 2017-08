MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A traffic accident is blocking the intersection of Ocmulgee East Boulevard and Jeffersonville Road this afternoon.

According to Macon-Bibb Facilities Management, a traffic signal is down following a traffic accident.

Work at the intersection is expected to take 6 hours. You should avoid driving through the area.

41NBC News has sent a reporter to the area to get more information.