The Millennial Latino Politician Who Transformed His Rhode Island City

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, 32, speaks with law enforcement officers. Marshall Crook / NBC News

“It is striking and inspiring,” said Affigne of Diossa as well as of fellow Jorge Elorza, the current mayor of Providence, the state’s capital. Breaking into local politics is crucial as Latinos try to increase their numbers, says Affigne.

“The political system in Rhode Island is built around incumbents,” said Affigne, citing the need to increase Latino political power as their numbers continue to increase in the state. Hispanics have been a growing part of the state since the 1950s, he said. “We will make progress as a Latino community when we have grown strong enough, smart enough to overcome that resistance.”

Diossa credits his mentors — including some of the Latinos already involved in Rhode Island politics — as well as people in the community who encouraged him to run for mayor. But his task was pretty daunting.

“I had to think fast on how do we not only turn the page in this bankruptcy chapter, but also keep the people excited, motivated [and] safe about the future of Central Falls,” said Diossa.

Diossa worked on improvements to infrastructure, got better sanitation equipment, hired more police officers and even opened a tutoring center for children whose parents are immigrants and don’t speak English fluently.

The young mayor also managed to keep the community engaged by bringing an auto show to Central Falls and a monthly Salsa Night in the summer, which has attracted plenty of locals as well as dancers from other parts of Rhode Island.

RELATED:

How A Local New Jersey Latina Became Mayor, Rising Political Star

He said he’s having fun.

“I remember a lot of the inspirational speakers in my schools where they said when you love what you do, you’ll never work another day of your life. That’s where I’m at today,” said Diossa.

James Diossa breaks ground on a new construction project in Central Falls, RI. Marshall Crook / NBC News

Diossa is not sure what will follow his tenure as mayor; the city has a two-term limit. He has yet to decide if he will seek higher office, but one thing he knows for sure is that he always wants to help other young Latinos, who like him would like to venture into the political world.

“I value the fact that people helped me climbed the ladder and I give back,” said Diossa. “I encourage Latinos to run for office.”

Follow NBC News Latino on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.