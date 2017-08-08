Strong Quake Hits China's Sichuan Province, 13 Dead

Image: Earthquake in CHina

A child looks at a survivor while standing next to rescuers after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou in southwest Sichuan province early on August 9, 2017 in China. AFP – Getty Images

The Xinhua News Agency said strong tremors could be felt in Chengdu. The Sichuan provincial government’s news website said that after the quake struck, a number of train services to Chengdu and other cities were suspended.

Jiuzhaigou county had a massive power outage following the quake, Song said. Local officials were being sent to the town of Zhangzha, which was closest to the quake’s epicenter.

“The tremors were very strong,” said a woman in Jiuzhaigou town who gave only her surname, Wang, and said she worked for a travel company. She said the damage in the town center seemed minimal other than the suspension of electricity.

“People from other regions are a pretty frightened,” Wang said.

Xinhua said more than 30,000 tourists at Jiuzhaigou were relocated to safety with help from tourist buses and private vehicles.

Yu Qian, a local taxation bureau official, told Xinhua that she felt strong shaking that sent her and her two children rushing from their home on the fifth floor. Yu said the quake cut off power in her neighborhood and disrupted telephone service.

“I was getting into a car at the time of the quake, and it felt like a heavy-duty truck roaring past,” said Liu Yanrong, a local township official, told Xinhua.

Image: Tourists Sleep on a Street After an Earthquake in Jiuzhaigou County

