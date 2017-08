A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP – Getty Images

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse.

Month in Space Pictures:

Tiny Moons and Jupiter’s Great Red Spot