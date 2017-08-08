Seeking Convenience, Students Develop Caffeinated Energy Bars

Verb Energy Bar

How it works

We all eat two Verb bars a day, sometimes three. The four of us are also very into fitness, so we make time for maybe 30-60 minutes a day to work out. That’s how we did a lot of our testing.

We started by experimenting with all sorts of caffeine sources: guarana, guayusa, maca, green tea caffeine, coffee beans. Green tea was the best way to deliver long-lasting energy. I’m a biochemist by trade, and green tea has high levels of antioxidants and L-theanine, a plant-based amino acid that helps to prolong the caffeine release and prevents a crash.

Our balance

Time spent on Verb: 9-10 hours

Time spent studying: 2-3 hours

Time spent sleeping: 7 hours

My advice for other CEOs

You will have a lot of people try to tell you what to do. And it’s easy at the beginning to think that they have the right answer. But the fact of the matter is that in entrepreneurship, there is no right answer. It’s not an exam, and we’ve learned as a team to listen to advice from others but decisions come from us. We’ve made some great decisions and some terrible ones, but we’ve learnt to trust ourselves, make those decisions and move on.