Robbery suspects on the run in Bolingbroke after car chase

BOLINGBROKE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are on the run in Monroe County after a robbery in Macon Tuesday night.

Bibb deputies got into a car chase with the robbers and chased them to Estes Road and US 41 in Bolingbroke. The robbers ran from the car. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they were wearing white shirts and one was wearing a red wig. The sheriff’s office advises people to not approach them and call 911.

The men have since been spotted near Cory Drive.

