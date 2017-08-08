Revamped state policy to ease law enforcement job process for ex-military

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The state of Georgia will re-work its policy on former military members interested in joining law enforcement.

It’ll accept certifications from military groups and speed up the training process where before they’d have to go through the same training as regular civilians applying.

Councilman Chuck Shaheen believes the city of Warner Robins would benefit tremendously with Robins Air Force Base there.

“The security officer here on base told us he’d been here three years and not one officer on his force stayed in the state of Georgia because they can go to other states and become officers pretty quick.”

He says their goal is to reduce crime in Warner Robins and alleviate some of the load on Warner Robins Police Department by opening up an even bigger pool of qualified candidates.