Rapper Yung Mazi gunned down outside Atlanta pizza shop

ATLANTA (AP) – A 31-year-old rapper known as Yung Mazi has been shot and killed outside an Atlanta pizza shop, less than eight months after he survived being shot at a Waffle House and then tweeted “God made me bulletproof.”

Atlanta police say the shooting happened Sunday night, when officers at an Atlanta police precinct across the street heard multiple gunshots outside the restaurant. They said a suspect ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

John Henson, deputy chief investigator of the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, identified the victim by his legal name, Jabril Abdur-Rahman. Yung Mazi’s brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the family is praying for him and all involved.