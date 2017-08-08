Musselwhite announces run for Warner Robins Mayor

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain in Warner Robins didn’t stop the big announcement of one past city employee. Retired Public Works Director Joe Musselwhite is saying “let me work for you” to the residents of Warner Robins.

“We need to leave this city better than we found it,” Musselwhite said. “I have a heavy passion for Warner Robins I was born here…it’s always been my home,” he continued.

That’s why on Tuesday he announced his run for Mayor at Fountain Park. Resident Rita Simon says she’s listening.

“I’m listening because I think we need a change in government in Warner Robins. I think there’s a lot being done that could be being done,” she said.

Musselwhite says he knows exactly what needs to be done. “I was fortunate in my role with the city that mayor at the time involved me in all aspects of government,” he said.

Public safety is one of his biggest concerns.”There are some things in the city that you have to have and public safety is one of them.”

That’s something Simon says she can agree with. “We need change and we need it desperately. The people need to feel safe in Warner Robins and we need someone that is going to make sure that people are safe.”

Musselwhite says even though his last run for mayor in 2013 was unsuccessful, he’s ready to try again and seeing support on Tuesday rain or shine was encouragement that this year is his year.

Qualifying starts August 21st. Current Mayor Randy Toms and Musselwhite are the only two candidates so far who’ve confirmed running in this year’s election.