The Methodist Home Achieves Certification Through The Sanctuary Institute

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local organization has proved its value to the people it serves.

The Methodist Home for children and youth has achieved certification through the Sanctuary Institute.

“Every kid that comes into our organization will experience more love, care and kindness and they won’t experience anywhere in the world. It’s a whole organization approach that gives us the tools, the understanding, the resources necessary to be able to work with kids and families who have been through some very traumatic events in their lives and create hope and healing for the future,” says Cameron Bishop Regional Director of The Methodist Home.

After providing love and affection and a home for many people since the 1800s, this gift of a lifetime means so much to this family.

“Blood is not family definitely because you know coming from somewhere I didn’t have family and to somewhere that really and genuinely cares about you, that just give you the extra motivation to do what you want to do and be the adult that you always dreamed of being,” says Emily Edwards who is a resident at The Methodist Home.

Bishop says this was a three year process. A consultant visited every month to do an organizational assessment to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the organization.

“We have always provided excellent services to our kids and she was very impressed with that. We don’t just serve kids while they’re here, we will follow kids throughout their entire lives,” Bishop continues.

“If I need help with college paperwork or whatever it maybe with job applications that and then just talking to them like I said about how I feeling,” Edwards adds.

The Methodist Home is the first organization in Georgia to earn the Sanctuary Certification.