Kenyans Take to the Polls

People use the lights from their mobile phones to check names on the voters’ roll at a polling station in Kibera Marco Longari / AFP – Getty Images

At the Mutomo primary school outside Nairobi, where Kenyatta is due to vote, hundreds of people had waited in line since 2 a.m., wrapped in jackets and blankets to protect themselves against the cold and drizzle.

As in the last national election in 2013, Lydia Gathoni — 102 years old and a Kenyatta stalwart — was first in line to cast her ballot. Before entering the polling booth, she led a short prayer for peace and for her political idol.

“Let God share with him the wisdom of Solomon,” she intoned, clutching a rosary in one hand and her voter card wrapped in a grimy handkerchief in the other. “Let God prevail. Let God govern the country.”

A Kenyan Samburu warrior leaves a polling station in Nkirish Cyril Villemain / AFP – Getty Images