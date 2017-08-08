'Jiftip' Wants to Be Condom Alternative, But Experts Are Turned Off

jiftip

But the Jiftip is nothing like a condom for two reasons: It can barely be counted to prevent pregnancy, and it doesn’t protect against sexual transmitted diseases at all.

In fact, halfway down the Jiftip home page, buried under advertising, is a legal disclaimer: “THOU SHALT NOT USE FOR PREGNANCY OR STI PREVENTION PURPOSES.”

Although it may seem obvious that people should be skeptical to buy this product, the Jiftip, which comes in a pack of three for $6, has people commenting on the page about wanting to try to the so-called condom alternative.

But Doctor Lauren Streicher, M.D., and associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University, said the product seemed extremely dangerous and possibly painful.

“A guy cannot ejaculate with this on,” she explained. “It is essentially a patch that goes over the urethra and if he were to ejaculate it would either come off or he would potentially have a retrograde-ejaculation.”

A post on the Jiftip website says, “Unless you live in a country without any lawyers, joining the beta team starts with a liability waiver to confirm you accept all risks, both known and unknown.”

Doctor Debby Herbenick, Ph.D., a sex educator and professor at Indiana University’s School of Public Health said in an email any potential buyers should read all about a product, especially all the way to the end which is where the notice is located.

“Condoms remain the only FDA approved device for reducing risk of both pregnancy and STIs,” Herbenick noted.

Streicher called the product very “male-centric” and “abusive” and feared it could be used to lie to sexual partners.

“The big danger is when a guy goes and buys this product and he shows up and says to a woman ‘Oh,this is going to be better than a condom,’” Streicher said. “She doesn’t have the opportunity to necessarily go on the website or read about it.”

She instead suggests that if a man tells a woman he doesn’t want to wear a condom then the woman should consider using a female condom — or kicking him out.

“The female condom is a very viable alternative that the woman has control of,” said Streicher.