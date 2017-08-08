'Godzilla' Actor Haruo Nakajima Dies at Age 88

Godzilla in the 1954 film. Courtesy of Everett Collection

The Toho classic, which went on to become a mega-series and inspired Hollywood spinoffs, struck a chord with postwar Japan, the only nation in the world to suffer atomic bombing, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

Nakajima said the theme of his Godzilla was grand and complex, addressing universal human problems, as it spoke to a Japan that still remembered wartime suffering.

“It’s not some cowboy movie,” he said.

Although recent Godzilla films use computer graphics, the latest Japanese Godzilla remake, released last year, went back to using a human actor, Mansai Nomura, a specialist in the traditional theater of Kyogen. His movements were duplicated on the screen through “motion capture” technology.

Godzilla memorabilia is displayed in the home of actor Haruo Nakajima in Sagamihara, Japan on April 28, 2014. Junji Kurokawa / AP file

Until recently, Nakajima had continued to be a star guest at festivals and events. He had been scheduled to be featured at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

“I am the original, the real thing,” he said in 2014. “My Godzilla was the best.”

A funeral is to be held for family and close friends.