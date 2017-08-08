Feds Abandoning Sleep Test Rules for Train Engineers

Train personnel survey the NJ Transit train that crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Sept. 29, 2016. Pancho Bernasconi / Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will push the federal agencies to reconsider withdrawing the proposed regulation.

“We know from recent examples that if there had been testing for sleep apnea there would be people alive walking the face of the earth today who are not, unfortunately, because the engineer had sleep apnea,” he said Tuesday at a news conference on Long Island.

When asked by The Associated Press in a separate interview about the government’s contention that businesses could enact their own testing policies, the New York Democrat said: “Tell that to the families of the people who died in Spuyten Duyvil,” referring to the neighborhood where the Metro-North train crashed in 2013, killing four people.

Train engineers are currently required to undergo vision and hearing testing at least every three years. Some railroads require annual physicals, but there are no federal standards for comprehensive medical exams. Many of the largest passenger railroads, including Amtrak, require engineers to undergo sleep apnea screening.

The Association of American Railroads, an industry group, said railroads are continuing to take steps to combat worker fatigue, including confidential sleep disorder screening and treatment.

Marc Willis, a spokesman for the FRA, said the agency sought information from the public about sleep apnea and “believes that current railroad and FRA safety programs sufficiently address this risk.”

Feinberg said that isn’t sufficient and the government shouldn’t rely on industries regulating themselves.

A notice posted in the Federal Register said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would consider updating a 2015 bulletin to medical examiners about the physical qualifications standard and respiratory dysfunction. Duane DeBruyne, a spokesman for the agency, declined to answer questions about the NTSB’s concerns.