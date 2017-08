MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Regenia Brabham from Critical Care For Animal Angels brought Tramp to the 41-NBC studios to be on Daybreak. Tramp is our Dog Of The Week.

Tramp was dumped and left for dead. Reginia is caring for the Tramp and showing the dog plenty of love. Tramp is a male, and is a terrier mix.

Please call Regenia Brabham at (478) 293-2066 if you would like to adopt Tramp.