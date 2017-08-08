Coach’s Corner: Steve Simpson of the GMC Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a 1-9 season in 2015, the GMC Bulldogs switched to a non-region schedule for 2016. The results were better, finishing 4-6.

Because of that, the Bulldogs will once again compete in a non-region schedule for 2017.

This is Steven Simpson’s 5th year as head coach.

OFFENSE:

  • Coach Simpson will implement a wing-T offense, as well as more usage of the shotgun.
  • Freshman Landon Courson is set to be the team’s quarterback.

DEFENSE:

  • A very young group of kids will mostly comprise of the defense.
  • Simpson believes his secondary will be the strongest aspect of it.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Treutlan.

