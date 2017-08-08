Coach’s Corner: Steve Simpson of the GMC Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a 1-9 season in 2015, the GMC Bulldogs switched to a non-region schedule for 2016. The results were better, finishing 4-6.
Because of that, the Bulldogs will once again compete in a non-region schedule for 2017.
This is Steven Simpson’s 5th year as head coach.
OFFENSE:
- Coach Simpson will implement a wing-T offense, as well as more usage of the shotgun.
- Freshman Landon Courson is set to be the team’s quarterback.
DEFENSE:
- A very young group of kids will mostly comprise of the defense.
- Simpson believes his secondary will be the strongest aspect of it.
FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Treutlan.