Coach’s Corner: Bill Beatty of the Windsor Knights

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Windsor Knights finished 2016 6-6, ending with a loss to Terrell Academy in the second round of the playoffs.

For 2017, the Knights will be guided under a new head coach: Bill Beatty.

Beatty was the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons under former head coach Jimmy Watts.

OFFENSE:

  • Six starters back for the Knights.
  • Key players: TB Jameson Lee, QB Robert Coleman, and FL Cameron Reynolds.

DEFENSE:

  • Six starters back for the defense, as well.
  • Will be switching to a 4-3 defensive scheme.

FIRST GAME: August 11th versus Heritage.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain of the Warner Robins Demons
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Coach’s Corner: Jamey Watson of the Westfield Hornets
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Coach’s Corner: Kevin Kinsler of the Northside Eagles
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»