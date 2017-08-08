Coach’s Corner: Bill Beatty of the Windsor Knights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Windsor Knights finished 2016 6-6, ending with a loss to Terrell Academy in the second round of the playoffs.

For 2017, the Knights will be guided under a new head coach: Bill Beatty.

Beatty was the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons under former head coach Jimmy Watts.

OFFENSE:

Six starters back for the Knights.

Key players: TB Jameson Lee, QB Robert Coleman, and FL Cameron Reynolds.

DEFENSE:

Six starters back for the defense, as well.

Will be switching to a 4-3 defensive scheme.

FIRST GAME: August 11th versus Heritage.