Charges Likely for Driver of Van Where Boy Died

Flowers and balloons are left outside of a day care center, where a young boy was found dead after being left in a van, as a makeshift memorial on Aug. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. John Raoux / AP

If an autopsy confirms Myles died of heat, he would be the 32nd child to die in a hot vehicle this year across the United States and the fifth such fatality in Florida, according to

NoHeatStroke.org.

“I just wanted to take a minute to plead with every single parent, caregiver, baby-sitter, brother, sister, whoever, to please ensure that we are checking our vehicles for our kids,” said Mina. The chief said that cell phones and other distractions were making people forget about children. He advised drivers to put wallets, purses or other valuables in back seats, to remind them to also check for children, “so that tragedies like this can be avoided.”

Myles was found in a van outside Little Miracles Academy in Orlando. His grandmother had called police to report that the day care center did not bring the toddler home, according to Mina. Police then found Hill in the van, the chief said.

Police said the daycare worker admitted that a headcount of children had not been done.

The Little Miracles day care center had passed an inspection by Florida’s Department of Children and Families in July, officials said. But the facility was cited for “non-compliance” in one area: its log for transporting children did not include required elements — such as destination and arrival times and locations, according to a report by the state agency. The deficiency was corrected at the time of the July 11 inspection, the report says.