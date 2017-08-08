Autopsy results confirm Sparta man killed himself after murdering woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Autopsy results confirm a Sparta man shot and killed a woman, then turned the gun on himself.

40-year-old Harold Jones and 49-year-old Barbara Lewis both died from a single gunshot wound at a home on Pine Drive Saturday afternoon.

The GBI says Jones shot Lewis, then shot himself. Investigators also used evidence from the scene to come to the conclusion of a murder/suicide. The GBI says a gun was found next to Jones’ body.

Anyone with information about the case should call the GBI Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.