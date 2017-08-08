Australian Leader Says Gay Marriage Could Be Law This Year

Supporters of same sex marriage carry banners and shout slogans as they march in Sydney on August 6, 2017. Peter Parks / AFP – Getty Images

Gay-rights advocates say enough lawmakers already back marriage equality to make same-sex marriage legal in Australia now. For the first time in Australian history, both the prime minister and opposition leader back the reform.

Rights advocates see the plebiscite as both a delaying tactic forced by a hard right-wing minority and a strategy to undermine political support.

Opponents of the plebiscite argue that the government-funded advertising campaigns for the cases for and against would give authority to bigoted and homophobic arguments. Supporters say it would give ordinary people a voice in a debate dominated by activists.

If the Senate again blocks the plebiscite, the government intends to hold a voluntary postal plebiscite by Nov. 15. Voters would mail in their opinions instead of using ballot boxes at a cost of up to AU$122 million ($97 million). Responses would be voluntary and therefore less indicative of public opinion.

Opponents argue that the postal plebiscite would also need Senate approval, and have threatened a court challenge if it proceeds. Turnbull said he is confident that the postal option did not need Senate endorsement.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, the government’s deputy Senate leader and an opponent of same-sex marriage, said some type of plebiscite is essential if Parliament is to decide the marriage equality question.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten dismissed a plebiscite as “a colossal waste of money and time.”

“Yet again the hopes of people who want to be able to marry the person they love have been dashed by a weak prime minister and the right wing of the Liberal Party,” Shorten said.

“We should just get on and have a vote on marriage equality straight away in the Parliament,” he added.

Lyle Shelton, managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby, said his advocacy group had collected 55,000 signatures on a petition demanding a plebiscite.

Sheldon handed the petition to Sen. Cory Bernardi, leader of the minor Australian Conservatives party, to present to the Senate. Bernardi has said he would vote against gay marriage regardless of what the plebiscite found.

Mark Moody-Basedow and his wife, Vicki, celebrated the new plebiscite plan and their second wedding anniversary by posing for photos outside Parliament House in what they described as the medieval-style outfits that they wore on their wedding day.

Vicki Moody-Basedow designed the couple’s white costumes, embroidered with “righteousness,” ”holiness” and “Jesus.” She said they believed in “traditional marriage,” but added that the majority view should prevail in Australia.

“It’s the right of every Australian citizen to be able to say what they think about this topic, so I think the plebiscite is a great idea,” she said.

Follow

NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram