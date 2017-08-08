Ahead of Alt-Right Rally, Airbnb Cancels Accounts

Jason Kessler outside Charlottesville General District Court NBC29 file

Kessler said Airbnb’s anti-discrimination policy goes too far by appearing to stifle anyone who it perceives as having controversial opinions.

“Would Airbnb cancel the service of black nationalists or Black Lives Matter activists for their social media activity?” Kessler asked. “Of course not!”

Attorney Kyle Bristow, executive director of the Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas, a self-described nonpartisan civil liberties nonprofit that supports Kessler, said it’s “alarming” that Airbnb would close certain accounts but “they have a right to do it.”

“The problem is there’s a growing trend in businesses discriminating against people with a right of center political persuasion,” Bristow said.

Local Charlottesville hotels contacted by NBC News said they don’t support policies that would turn away guests — no matter their personal beliefs.

Dan Bundy, an owner of the Foxfield Inn, said his bed and breakfast wouldn’t bar anyone just because they were attending a rally such as the one on Saturday.

“We would welcome them,” he said.

The city is becoming known for white rallies.

Charlottesville was previously the scene of a white supremacist gathering in May, when torch-carrying protesters ripped the planned removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue while chanting slogans such as “All White Lives Matter.” Prominent

white nationalist Richard Spencer was among the leaders at the event, which was condemned by city leaders and the local University of Virginia.

In July, about 50 members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied at another Charlottesville park in protest of removing the Lee statue. Another 1,000 demonstrators were on hand, and the dueling demonstrations intensified when police released canisters of tear gas and made more than 20 arrests.

The Lee statue has yet to be taken down.

Saturday’s rally could be the largest in the area in a decade, according to the

Anti-Defamation League, which estimates 4,000 people, including counter-protesters, could show up based on the groups that have already expressed interest. Spencer, also regarded as the founder of the alt-right movement, is expected to speak, along with Mike Enoch, a white nationalist commentator who is on the Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas’ Board of Directors.

At least 600 people have signed up for the event as of Tuesday via the Unite the Right’s Facebook page.

Kessler indicated in a permit that more than 400 people could attend, which led city leaders to compromise with him that the event be moved from Emancipation Park, which was previously known as Lee Park, to the larger McIntire Park.

“It also avoids a situation whereby overflow crowds spill into the streets, as would likely occur at Emancipation Park,” Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said Monday. “Law enforcement also will have the room needed to maneuver and direct crowds toward safety in case of a disturbance.”

Kessler, however, said that the group’s permit for Lee Park was unfairly canceled by the city, and that the rally would still go on at that location.

Two civil liberties groups — the ACLU’s Virginia chapter and The Rutherford Institute — said in a joint letter to the Charlottesville City Council on Tuesday that requiring the demonstration to change venues “raises serious First Amendment concerns.”

“While the message of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally may raise strong feelings of opposition among area residents and political leaders, that opposition can be no basis for government action that would suppress the First Amendment rights of demonstrators who have acted according to the law,” the groups said.

In an earlier

statement, Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said city leaders support moving the event to McIntire Park “because of the ballooning size of the event’s attendance.”

“Just as the ‘Unite the Right’ participants have the right to air their views, so do those who want to protest against those views,” he said. “Democracy can be noisy, and it can be messy.”