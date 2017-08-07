What’s Right With Our Schools: Huntington Middle School’s Beta Club builds students’ character

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County students are building up their character and understanding why it’s important to help others.

Future leaders of tomorrow are being created within the school to go beyond the classroom and serve those living around them.

“It’s important for students to get involved with the community so I think it’s very important when kids especially when they transition from middle school they get involved with something,” says Sonja Gibson who is a Co-Sponsor for Huntington Middle School’s Beta Club.

The school’s Beta Club helps students grow academically and professionally. Students model leadership and service.

Eighth grader Farinaz Zahiri says, “I believe that we get so much from the community already as is and it should be our turn to do something for everybody else that lives around us.”

The students model at least three community service projects per year. It’s what students enjoy and the community appreciates.

Eighth grader Kamron Smith says, “Helping out with other people and usually just interacting makes a huge impact in my life.”

Service projects like ‘Penny for Patients’ support leukemia and generate more money for research. The entire school collects pennies and sets fundraising goals.

“I’ve already donated five dollars to the pennies for patients and I think it’s like a good deed to those kids who have blood cancer,” sixth grader Nevaeh Bohannon says.

Giving to, sharing and interacting with those in need are lessons the club instills in the students.

Rose Nelson, Sponsor of Beta Club says, “Letting them know that being part of that community, you’re responsible to better that community.”

The club has about 45 members.