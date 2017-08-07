U.S. May Launch Airstrikes Against ISIS in Philippines

Trapped Filipino villagers are escorted by government troops during a rescue operation as fighting between Islamist militants and government forces continues in Marawi city, Mindanao island, southern Philippines on May 31, 2017. Francis R. Malasig / EPA file

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have linked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to more than 1,400 extra judicial killings while a public official. The UN said that Duterte, as mayor of Davao City, had done nothing to stop extrajudicial killings.

Duterte has denied any role in the killings — while expressing support for them — but has also said he personally killed some suspected criminals,

a claim his spokesman called an exaggeration.

Last month, the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs endorsed the idea of naming the mission in the Philippines, saying that naming it would provide more funding.

“In every case where we see the resurgence of terror networks,” said Gen. Paul Selva in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, “particularly in the fragile areas of the southern Philippines, I think it’s worth considering whether or not we reinstate a named operation, not only to provide for the resources that are required, but to give the Pacific Command commander and the field commanders in the Philippines the kinds of authorities they need to work with indigenous Philippine forces to actually help them be successful in that battle space.”