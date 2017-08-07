NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado in Bibb County Friday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed a tornado in Bibb County Friday.

National Weather Service Survey Summary:

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Estimated Path: 1.9 miles

Estimated Width: 200 yards

“A rare mid-summer tornado touched down south of Macon and just east of interstate 75 during Friday evening. The tornado resulted in up to EF-1 level damage in a path across a residential area just northwest of Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The main damage occurred near the initial touchdown on Joseph Chandler Drive where it caused significant damage to a house roof and snapped a few other trees. The tornado continued to the east northeast where an outbuilding was removed from its foundation and destroyed on Whittington Drive. The tornado then moved over Houston Road where it snapped a few trees, blew over portions of a fence, and caused

shingle damage to a few homes. Along Walden Road, the tornado caused damage in a sunflower field, uprooted multiple trees, and caused roof damage to a barn and another outbuilding. The tornado lifted on Chriswood Drive just west of Industrial Highway 41 after causing more tree damage.”