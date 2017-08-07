North Korea Ready To Teach US 'Severe Lesson'

South Korean soldiers stand guard before North Korea’s Panmon Hall and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom, in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone. Ed Jones / AFP – Getty Images

The comments came just two days after the

United Nations Security Council unanimously approved sanctions against the isolated regime for its escalating nuclear and missile programs. This included a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion — a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.

North Korea reiterated its position that it would not put its nuclear program or its missiles on the negotiating table in a transcript of a statement by Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, which was distributed to media in Manila.

Pyongyang also called new U.N. sanctions “fabricated” and warned there would be “strong follow-up measures” and acts of justice. It said the resolution showed the United Nations had abused its authority.

It said its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July proved that the entire United States was in its firing range, and those missiles were a legitimate means of self-defense.

It was not immediately clear whether the statement was read to the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said imposing tough sanctions on Pyongyang showed that the world is united in condemning the regime’s recent missile tests.

“The best signal that North Korea could give us that they’re prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches,” Tillerson told reporters in the Philippine capital of Manila. “We’ve not had an extended period of time where they have not taken some type of provocative action by launching ballistic missiles.”

U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment on the statement.