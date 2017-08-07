Man Stranded in Desert Says Drank Own Urine to Survive

A man stranded in the Arizona desert for days in triple-digit heat says he had to resort to drastic measures to survive.

Mick Ohman decided to take the scenic route down from the mountain town of Crown King, Arizona, to his home in Phoenix on Thursday, but the unexpectedly rugged road proved to be too much for his Honda CR-V.

The SUV broke down 16 miles south of Crown King, leaving Ohman with no cell phone reception in triple-digit temperatures. All he had was a cooler filled with a single water bottle, two beers, a sandwich and chips.

“It got to the point that I couldn’t swallow and my throat would stick together. I would gag,” Ohman told NBC affiliate KPNX. “I was forced to drink my own urine at this point, in order to swallow.”

He said it “wasn’t as obnoxious as I thought [it would be]. It wasn’t salty, and it quenched my thirst. But it was warm. Straight from the tap, I guess.”

Ohman managed to captured his struggle to survive in a cell phone video, leaving a heartfelt message to his sisters in case rescue never came.

“If you find this phone and I didn’t do so well, please tell my sisters how much I love them,” he recorded.

“That was very emotional for me,” Ohman later told KPNX about the recording. “And I was trying to keep my head about me the whole time, but when I heard myself starting to say that, I really choked up. It was tough.”

