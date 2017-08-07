Man shot while walking down the street

MACON, Georgia (41WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot a man while he was walking down the street.

The shooting happened on Sunday just before 5:00 a.m. 26 year old Terry Glover III was walking on Houston Avenue near the corner of Hightower Road, when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg below the knee.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Glover could not describe the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.