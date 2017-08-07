Man robs X-mart adult store with a knife

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are looking for the man who robbed the X-Mart Adult store on Saturday.

The robber entered the store around 6:00 a.m. with a knife and demanded cash from the register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he ran off. No one was injured.

He is described as 5’10 and weighs around 140lbs. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a ball cap, jeans and sunglasses.

The store is located at 2025 Emery Highway. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.