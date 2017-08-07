Children Find Safe Space at Transgender Day Camp

In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, Sandra Collins, executive director and founder of enGender, reads a book to campers at the Bay Area Rainbow Day Camp in El Cerrito, Calif. Jeff Chiu / AP

Collins’ experience as the mother of a transgender girl, now 9, inspired her to start the camp, and another for 13- to 17-year-olds called Camp Kickin’ It.

“A lot of these kids have been bullied and had trauma at school. This is a world where none of that exists, and they’re in the majority,” Collins said. “That’s a new experience for kids who are used to hiding and feeling small.”

Fourth grader Scarlett Reinhold, Collins’ daughter who was assigned male at birth, says at camp she can be herself. “I feel comfortable for being who I am and who I want to be,” says Scarlett, a confident 9-year-old in a frilly skirt who wears her dark hair long and wavy.

There is little comprehensive data on young children who identify as transgender, but experts say as the number of young people coming to their clinics increases, the prevailing medical guidance has shifted.

The favored protocol today is known as the “gender affirmative” approach, which focuses on identifying and helping transgender children to “socially transition” — to live as the gender they identify with rather than the one they were born with until they’re old enough to decide on medical options like puberty blockers and later, hormone treatments.

The Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, started a decade ago with about 40 patients, now has over 900 people, ages 3 to 25, enrolled in its program, with 150 on its waiting list, said Johanna Olson-Kennedy, the clinic’s medical director.

“I just think there’s a lot more openness to the understanding that trans adults start as trans kids,” Olson-Kennedy said. “When people say, ‘Isn’t this too young?’ my question back to them is, ‘Too young for what? How young do people know their gender?’ The answer to that is some people know it at 3, and some people know it at 30.”

Diane Ehrensaft, director of mental health at the University of California, San Francisco’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center, says enrollment there has tripled over the past few years with a “sea change – maybe we can even call it a tsunami – in the number of little kids showing up with their families.”

She fields a growing number of calls from families overseas, including South Africa, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Belgium, England and other countries that lack resources.

Studies show transgender adults have higher rates of suicide and depression than the general population. A 2016 study by the University of Washington’s TransYouth Project, published in the journal Pediatrics, found trans children who live as their preferred gender and are supported by their parents have the same mental health outcomes as other kids their age.

At Rainbow Day Camp, a therapist is on hand to talk if kids want. Therapy sessions are extended to parents at a support group after morning drop-off. Many counselors are transgender, which offers campers upbeat role models.

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, camp instructor Kris Gambardella watches as camper Wilson shoots baskets at the Bay Area Rainbow Day Camp in El Cerrito, Calif. Jeff Chiu / AP

“I want to show these kids what a confident, happy, successful trans person looks like,” said camp director Andrew Kramer, 30, who goes by AK and came out as a transgender man at 26. “We teach them they are normal, deserving of love, and not alone.”

One family traveled from Africa to enroll their son in the camp for its full three-week summer session. The 9-year-old goes by the name Nao at Rainbow but has not publicly come out as a transgender girl. The family asked that their last name and the country where they live be kept confidential, fearing repercussions there.

Nao’s mother, Miriam, said she watched her child blossom at camp. Nao was happier and less prone to outbursts, made friends, opened up about school bullying, and wants to return next summer.

“I think for the first time, (Nao) feels like just a normal kid,” Miriam said.

Before flying home, she said, Nao wrote a note to the camp’s counselors. It read: “Thank you, for making me feel so happy.”

