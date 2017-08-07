Byron Public Works collecting scrap tires from residents for free

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Byron is using a five-day event to collect and recycle scrap tires from its residents.

Starting Monday and ending Friday, the city’s Public Works Department is paying it forward. Byron residents are urged to bring their tires by the Public Works yard at 104 New Dunbar Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Whatever we do today is going to affect tomorrow and the future generations,” Justin Grimsley, the Public Works Supervisor said. “Our goal is to fill this trailer and we got seven more to fill before the weeks over so bring them out.”

To make the Scrap Tire Amnesty Event happen, Byron applied for and was granted funds through the Local Government Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement Program. It covers the cost of transporting and processing the scrap tires.

Residents can drop of their old tires for free – an outlet that keep tires from ending up on the side of the road. According to Grimsley, auto shops can charge between two and ten dollars for a tire, depending on its size.

“We pick up quite a few down your back roads and sometimes main roads in Byron,” Grimsley said.

Scrap tires can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes and also be a fire and pollution risk.

Byron Public Works doing its part to go green.

“It makes the job fun to be able to come out and help the public and clean up the city,” Grimsley said.

The Scrap Tire Amnesty Event is only for Byron Residents. There’s no limit to the amount of tires someone can bring, but license numbers may be checked on large loads to make sure businesses aren’t abusing the opportunity.