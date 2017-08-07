British Model Allegedly Kidnapped in Italy to Be Sold on Dark Web

Italian police reenact the kidnapping of British model Chloe Ayling. Sergio Foffo / Polizia di Stato

“We’re seeing this coming out of Europe, it’s not really about women living in abject poverty, it can be anyone,” she said.

Phil Green of Supermodel Agency, the organization that represents Ayling, said she suffered a “horrific ordeal” and was kidnapped while she attending “a photo shoot at a recognized studio in the city center.”

Green said in the statement that Ayling had her passport detained by police in Italy until she gave evidence at a pre-trial hearing last Friday and was then able to book a flight for her return to the U.K. on August 6.

The U.K.’s National Crime Agency said in a statement that they had been working closely with Italian authorities since the kidnapping was reported and that a house in the area of Oldbury, linked to Herba, had been searched on July 18 and computer equipment was seized and being examined.

Ayling told reporters on Sunday that she was still gathering her thoughts on the whole ordeal.

“I have just arrived home after four weeks of being in Italy. I haven’t had time to gather my thoughts, so I am not at liberty to say anything further until I have been debriefed by the U.K. police,” she said.

Her lawyer in Italy, Francesco Pesce, told the Associated Press on Monday that while her story was “incredible” — as in, potentially not believable — “these doubts have been overcome.”

“At first it seemed incredible that a person, along with others, kidnapped a girl, and then after a week, because of particular reasons, carried her back to the consulate, which was heavily guarded by military forces for security reasons, effectively handing himself to the police,” he said. “This was initially questioned by investigators, but the story was proved to be true.”