Venezuelan Authorities Crush Military Rebellion, Says Ruling Official

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from a video released on August 1, 2017 shows opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and his wife Lilian Tintori talking in their house in Caracas, Venezuela on July 17, 2017. HANDOUT / Reuters

Some saw his return home as a sign Venezuelan officials may be rethinking the crackdown, even as the new, all-powerful constitutional assembly ousted the

defiant chief prosecutor.

Cries of “traitor” and “justice” erupted from the stately salon where 545 pro-government delegates voted Saturday unanimously to remove Luisa Ortega from her post as the nation’s top law enforcement official and replace her with a staunch government supporter.

They said they were acting in response to a ruling by the government-stacked Supreme Court, which banned Ortega from leaving the country and froze her bank accounts while it weighs criminal charges against her for alleged irregularities.

Ortega, a longtime loyalist who broke with the socialist government in April, refused to recognize the decision and vowed to continue defending the rights of Venezuelans from Maduro’s “coup” against the constitution “with my last breath.”