U.S. Meets With Russia in First High Level Meeting Since Sanctions Imposed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department on May 10, 2017. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Neither responded at the start of the meeting to shouted questions on the impact the sanctions would have on their discussions. After a little over an hour, the two emerged, talking longer than expected.

Related:

Donald Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill for ‘Sake of National Unity’

“We felt the readiness of our U.S. colleagues to continue dialogue. I think there’s no alternative to that,” the Russian Foreign Minister said following the over hour long meeting.

Tillerson then proceeded to his motorcade, making no comment.

The secretary of State also met with both his South Korean and Chinese counterparts Sunday to discuss the next step towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

President Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley had praised China Saturday for backing the strict measures against the rogue state and, following Tillerson’s meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters he urged Pyongyang not to violate the recently passed resolution. “At this critical moment, we urge every party to remain calm, to take a decision that helps to reduce tensions, resume negotiations and secure regional peace development,” said Wang Yi.

Tillerson did not attend a gala dinner following the first day of the three-day forum. Senior Adviser R.C. Hammond later told NBC News that Tillerson skipped the dinner to prepare for the second day of meetings.

“It was a productive day one at ASEAN,” Hammond said. “Good alignment on message to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Secretary spent a few hours preparing for day two, still a lot to do.”

The North Korean Foreign Minister attended the dinner, but Hammond denied any connection between that and Tillerson’s absence.

Tillerson and Lavrov’s talks showed a willingness of the two countries to cooperate on bilateral issues despite rising tensions, fueled by comments by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who on Wednesday wrote in

Facebook statement that the United States’ sanctions on Russia were a “declaration of a full-fledged economic war” and ended hopes for improving relations between the countries.

Related:

Putin Orders U.S. to Cut 755 Diplomatic Employees in Russia

Lavrov said Tillerson asked about Russia’s retaliatory decision to expel 755 American diplomats from the country.

“He was primarily interested … in details of those decisions that we grudgingly made in response to the law on anti-Russian sanctions,” Lavrov said. He added that he “provided an explanation” to the Secretary of State.

Image: Kurt D. Volker speaks at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Conway Says Trump Not Discussing Firing Special Counsel
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Venezuelan Authorities Crush Military Rebellion, Says Ruling Official
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Professor, Oxford Employee Wanted in Murder Surrender
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»