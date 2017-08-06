On 72nd Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing, Appeals of 'Never Again'

People burn incense and offer prayers early morning prior to the 72nd anniversary memorial service for the atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 2017. AFP – Getty Images

Like his father, many Koreans were brought to Hiroshima, a wartime military hub, as forced laborers during Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula in the first half of the 20th century. They and their descendants have endured outright discrimination by Japanese. So have A-bomb survivors: Kim’s father had told him to keep mum about his radiation exposure, because being “hibakusha” could only mean more trouble.

The two survivors said Japan’s refusal to join the U.N. nuclear treaty, apparently because it’s protected under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, was heartbreaking.

In his message to Hiroshima, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the presence of some 15,000 nuclear weapons along with “dangerous rhetoric regarding their use” has exacerbated these threats.

“Yet our dream of a world free of nuclear weapons remains far from reality,” he said. “The states possessing nuclear weapons have a special responsibility to undertake concrete and irreversible steps in nuclear disarmament.”

Hopes that the U.S. and Japan might support the nuclear weapons ban rose during former President Barack Obama’s 2016 visit to Hiroshima. But such expectation has dimmed as North Korea’s threat has escalated.

“What if that young leader (Kim Jong Un) pushes a nuclear weapons launch button? I think neighboring Japan has a risk of being hit,” said Tamio Ishida, 59, whose father was a survivor. “I think tensions have risen and many people in Hiroshima share a sense of urgency.”

Ayaka Kajihara, 18, a college student, says she imagined her late grandmother, also a “hibakusha,” suffered greatly, though she was reluctant to discuss her past. Even so, she feels it was very important to learn what happened to the grandmother and her hometown 72 years ago.

More than 300,000 of the “hibakusha” have died since the attack, including 5,530 in the past year. The average age of the survivors is more than 81 years. Many suffer from long lasting effects of radiation.

“I hope more people from the rest of Japan and overseas will visit Hiroshima and just see and feel the reality of what the atomic bomb has done, and start from there,” she said. “Because that’s how I started thinking about peace — by meeting ‘hibakusha,’ including my grandmother and hearing their stories.”