Brexit Britain: the Island Nation's Fishermen and the Battle With the EU

Matthew Stevens holds a Skate fish in his processing plant in St Ives, Cornwall. He has received several grants from the European Union allowing his business to expand. Carolina Reid / NBC News

Britain currently exports the majority of the fish it catches, with 50 percent of the catch exported tariff-free because of its membership to the European Union.

Other than tariffs, processors are concerned they won’t be able to hire European workers. For example, some 60 percent of shellfish wholesaler and processor W. Harvey and Sons’ staff comes from the European Union. The weakness of the pound following the Brexit vote has also meant packaging and energy bought from the EU is more expensive, and the uncertainty is bad for business.

For Matthew Stevens, a producer and supplier in the fishing town of St. Ives in southwest Cornwall, EU grants amounting to between £500,000 to £600,000 ($655,740 to $786,888) in the last 15 years have allowed him to expand from a small seller employing five people, into a processing operation with a team of 90.

“It’s encouraged the likes of me to expand my business and create wealth and jobs locally, and that’s the whole idea of EU funding,” said Stevens, who voted remain in the EU.

The 72-year-old worries that the grants he currently receives from the EU won’t be made up by the British government, in spite of official promises.

“Our government says they’ll do it, but how can they?” he said.

Michael Smith, a restaurateur in the picturesque fishing village of St Ives, is worried that Brexit will drive up the cost of labor, making it more expensive to get the fish to the plate. Carolina Reid / NBC News

Michael Smith, a restaurateur in the picturesque seaside town who buys his fish from Stevens, also worries that Brexit would drive up his costs.

“More than 50 percent of my staff are European and I’m looking for more people all the time. If they can’t stay, my costs are going to go up,” he said from his beach-side restaurant.

He added: “Fishermen might be able to catch more fish but how are we going to get it to the plate?”