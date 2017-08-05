There's a 'Dead Zone' the Size of New Jersey in the Gulf of Mexico

Satellite view of the Gulf of Mexico NASA

That’s resulted in smaller shrimp, which are worth less to shrimp trawlers.

“Our shrimp fishery depends on small shrimp getting in the nursery areas in the marshes to the actual waters, and that migration is interrupted by this large area of low oxygen,” Rabalais, the LSU professor, said. “When the shrimp can get back into the area, the food resources are lower, and they’re not growing to a large size that would bring in more money.”

Recreational fishing is affected too: Fishermen need to go further offshore to get fresh catch.

What can be done to prevent dead zones?

A spokesperson with the Environmental Protection Agency says a

task force has worked for years with the 12 states along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers to reduce the size of the dead zones.

“Despite strong efforts, reducing nutrient loads from a vast landscape, where tens of millions of people live and grow the food that feeds the world, is an extraordinarily large task. We can’t declare victory in years when the low oxygen zone in the Gulf of Mexico is much smaller than average, like the drought years of 2000 and 2012. Nor should we declare our efforts in vain when heavy rains and floods make the problem worse,” the EPA said in a statement.

Experts suggested greater monitoring of agricultural practices to reduce the amount of nitrogen flowing into the water.

Scavia proposed the Gulf get the same kind of federal protection as the Chesapeake Bay, where a dead zone problem got markedly better after the EPA

set limits on nutrient pollution in 2010, despite strong objections from farmers.

“If the states don’t meet their load reduction targets, EPA can step in and enforce more reduction,” he said. “Imagine doing that with the 25 states that are involved [in the Gulf]. It would be very difficult, but something like that would compel the states and agriculture to do more [than] what they’re doing.”