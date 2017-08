Putin, left, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu rest during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region. Alexei Nikolsky / AP

“The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished,” Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation. ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / AFP – Getty Images