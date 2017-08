FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you were traveling north bound on i-75 headed toward Forsyth on Friday evening, you probably ran into some delays on the road due to a nine car pile up.

The accident occurred just past exit 186 and had all four lanes blocked.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Lawson Bittick says a few hours later it was partially blocked.

Thankfully, there was no one hurt or killed.