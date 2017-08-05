Italian Police Arrest Man in Kidnapping of British Model

A person taking part in a reenactment by Italian police shows how a kidnapped British model was kept in a bag. Polizia Di Stato via Reuters

“The kidnappers loaded the suitcase with the girl (inside) into a car trunk” and drove to a rural home in a hamlet outside Turin, the statement said. In the house, “the model was kept handcuffed to a wooden dresser in a bedroom” until she was released on July 17, the police said.

Police suspect the Polish man advertised the “sale” of the woman online, while at the same time demanding ransom from the woman’s agent of $300,000 (about 260,000 euros).

Authorities said as far as they know, no ransom was paid. An investigation is being conducted in Poland and Britain as well as in Italy. Investigators are trying to determine if the suspect had accomplices and was mainly after ransom, or was trying to defraud someone who might have been willing to pay money online for the woman, police said.

They didn’t identify the model’s agent.

Milan daily Corriere della Sera said the kidnapper let his victim go because he discovered she had a child and considered her unsuitable for the sex trade. But the police official, Lorenzo Bucossi, told reporters it was unclear why the woman was released.