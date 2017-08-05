Fox News Host Accused of Sending Lewd Text to Colleagues

Longtime Fox News host Eric Bolling allegedly texted a lewd photo to multiple female colleagues in years past, a report claims, in the latest accusation of sexual misconduct to rock the media company.

The unsolicited photo of male genitalia was sent to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News, HuffPost reported, citing 14 sources.

The publication did not reveal the sources’ names, but said they are current and former Fox colleagues of Bolling’s who recognized the phone number to be his based on previous work-related and informal communications.

The messages were sent several years ago, on separate occasions, the women told HuffPost.

Four sources outside of the text message recipients confirmed to the online news outlet that they had seen the photo, while eight others said the recipients had spoken to them about it and said they were upset and offended by it.

One recipient said she texted Bolling to never send such a photo again, and said that he didn’t respond.

NBC News was not able to independently verify the allegations. A Fox News spokesperson said the report caught the network by surprise.

“We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via a Huff Post inquiry and plan to investigate the matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bolling’s attorney denied the report.

“The story is based on anonymous sources and not true. No such unsolicited communications occurred,” Michael J. Bowe said in an email.

In a statement to HuffPost, Bowe expanded that “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on Jan. 17, 2017 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Bolling, a co-host of the Fox News program “The Specialists,” is a vocal defender of President Donald Trump. His contract with the network was recently renewed, and in a statement in June, Fox News co-president Suzanne Scott said Bolling’s “insight is valued, and we are pleased to have him at the network for many more years to come.”

The accusation against him is the latest to beleaguer the media outlet, which has recently seen the departures of big names, including former host

Bill O’Reilly and late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, amid such allegations.

O’Reilly has called sexual misconduct complaints against him “unfounded,” and his attorney has said he is the subject of a “brutal campaign of character assassination.” Ailes continued to deny any wrongdoing up until his

death in May.

And last month, Fox Business Network

suspended longtime host Charles Payne after an allegation of “professional misconduct” by a female political analyst who claimed she was coerced into a sexual relationship under the threat of reprisals. He tweeted that it was an “ugly lie I vehemently deny to my core.”