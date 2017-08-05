Feds Investigate Explosion That Shook Minnesota Mosque

People make phone calls as law enforcement investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 2017. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

The center has received threatening phone calls and emails in the past, Omar told

the Star Tribune.

It’s usually “people talking about us, telling us, accusing us that we shouldn’t be here, that we are like a burden to the community or we are like harming it,” he said.

Trevin Miller, who lives across the street from the mosque, said the explosion woke him up.

“I felt it on my insides,” he told the paper. “I have a daughter that usually lives with me, and to wake up to all this, it’s like, what the hell, this shouldn’t be happening right at our doorstep.”