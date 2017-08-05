Feds Investigate Bomb Blast That Shook Minnesota Mosque

People make phone calls as law enforcement investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 2017. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

The center has received threatening phone calls and emails in the past, Omar told

the Star Tribune.

It’s usually “people talking about us, telling us, accusing us that we shouldn’t be here, that we are like a burden to the community or we are like harming it,” he said.

Trevin Miller, who lives across the street from the mosque, said the explosion woke him up.

“I felt it on my insides,” he told the paper. “I have a daughter that usually lives with me, and to wake up to all this, it’s like, what the hell, this shouldn’t be happening right at our doorstep.”

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton thanked the officials who were investigating the attack.

“Every place of worship, for all Minnesotans of every faith and culture, must be sacred and safe. My prayers are with the children, families, and faith leaders of the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center today,” he said in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith added that “though we do not know what happened this morning, or who was responsible, we all stand together for love and acceptance, and against hate and intolerance.”

Bloomington is a city of around 82,000 south of Minneapolis.