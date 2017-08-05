Family Piano That Survived Holocaust Joins Israel Museum

Bracha and her son Shlomo Margulies pose for a photo. Collect / NBC News

The Marguiles are believed to be the only family to escape Nazi Germany by chartering an airplane and one of the few who managed to save such precious belongings. In October and November 1938, Nazi paramilitary groups pogroms made the family decide it was time to leave Germany.

Marguiles, sent to Berlin to buy ferry tickets for his family, found that there was no more space on the boat so decided to charter a plane instead.

“I have no idea if this decision to charter the flight was naive, stupid or genius but it saved our lives,” he said.

On March 26, 1939 the family left Berlin on a three-day flight to Palestine, stopping off in Italy and Greece. Their belongings, including the piano, were shipped to Haifa.

Most of their extended family, who remained in Europe, were killed in the Holocaust.

“The story of the piano and the artifacts here is a way to tell the stories of the Jews who managed to escape and those who suffered from the terrible Holocaust,” said Michael Tal, curator and director of the Yad Vashem artifacts department.

Earlier in the week, Margulies stood proudly with his wife, two sons and eight grandchildren next to the piano. He said he had decided the memorial center was the right place for it.

“If I were to hear this story told by another Jew I would have said he was out of his mind,” he said.

The receipt Shlomo received when he bought the four airline tickets in 1939. Collect / NBC News